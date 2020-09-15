Tenzing Norgay's family urges PM to fulfill his assurance of awarding Bharat Ratna to iconic mountaineer posthumously

Darjeeling: The family members of iconic mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his assurance of awarding Norgay with the Bharat Ratna. This comes in the wake of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista raising the issue in Parliament on Tuesday.



It has been a long wait for Tenzing Norgay's family and the wait continues. Despite assurances from the government including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the legendary mountaineer is yet to receive the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

On Monday BJP MP from Darjeeling in his speech in Parliament urged the Government to confer the highest award of the country to the ace mountaineer. On 29th of May 1953, history was created when Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Edmund Hillary climbed on top of Mount Everest. In doing so, they not only created history but exemplified the best of human passion, training and perseverance. Their most unique feat was and still is celebrated across the world" stated the MP in Nepali.

"However, his legacy remains incomplete today. Despite being most deserving of the highest honour our nation can bestow on anyone – Bharat Ratna, I feel that he has not been awarded with that honour. I request our Government to kindly recognize the super-human efforts of Late. Tenzing Norgay ji and to honour him and his legacy by bestowing upon him Bharat Ratna award" stated Bista.

The family of Late Tenzing Norgay has expressed gratitude to MP Raju Bista, for "formally tabling in Parliament a motion to posthumously confer the highest civilian honour to Late Tenzing Norgay. "In 2014, Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji had graciously pledged to our Hill People that he would commemorate Tenzing Norgay's historic achievements and proud legacy by bestowing him with our nation's highest honour. We humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister and Shri Kiren Rijiju, Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of India to fulfil this pledge" stated Jamling Tenzing, son of the late mountaineer.

On 29th May 1953, Tenzing Norgay Sherpa had proudly raised our TriColour on the summit of Mt. Everest, making it one of the first national flags to fly high on top of the world. "However, till today it remains an achievement that perhaps never received this nation's accolades in full" added Jamling. Even the West Bengal Government had demanded that the highest award be conferred to Tenzing Norgay. On the occasion of World Everest Day on May 29, 2020, West Bengal Tourism Minister Gautam Deb had stated ""It should have happened even without people demanding. The West Bengal Government in the past has written to the Union Government regarding this. Who else can be more deserving than Late Tenzing Norgay for this award."

Incidentally, Norgay was awarded the King George Medal in 1953; Special Olympic Medal; Iran Shah Medal; Nepal Tara; USSR Special Medal; French Sports Special Medal and numerous other medals. He was recognized as one of the 10 Best Athletes of the world by Life Magazine in 2000. He was also declared as one of the most influential people of the world by Time Magazine in

1999.

NASA has honoured him with naming one of Pluto's mountains as "Tenzing Montes." India has honoured him with the Padma Bhusan and named the Highest Adventure Sports Award after him.