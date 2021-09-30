Tenders floated for setting up medical colleges in 16 dists of UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Department has floated tenders for setting up medical colleges on public private partnership (PPP) model in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The department has set November 5 deadline for receiving applications from the interested bidders. The department has already earmarked and reserved land for opening medical colleges in the 16 districts.



Many big institutions of country have expressed their willingness to open medical colleges, the Principal Secretary in the Medical Education Department Alok Kumar said. Various exemptions are also being given by the Yogi Government to private investors for setting up medical colleges, he added.

The tender documents can be downloaded from " http://etender.up.nic.in" .

The Medical Education Department had recently issued the policy regarding setting up of medical colleges in 16 districts on PPP model after getting the approval of the cabinet and had provided three options.

The terms and conditions are different for each option. Private sector investors can open medical colleges either on their own land, or on the government land. The investors will be selected through the tender process in a fair and transparent manner. The entire process is being completed at a fast pace on the instructions of CM Yogi.

According to an estimate, the medical colleges to be set up in 16 districts will have 1600 new doctors every year while about 10,000 people will get jobs in them. Besides, these medical colleges will have about 6,000 new beds for the treatment of people. Common people will be able to get high level of facilities in these medical colleges. The establishment of medical colleges in these districts will bring great relief to the common people.

It is worth mentioning here that there are no government or private medical colleges in 16 districts of UP namely, Baghpat, Ballia, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Rampur, Sambhal, Sant Kabirnagar, Shamli and Shravasti.

However, the facilities of district hospital, CHC and PHC are currently available in these districts. In order to further increase the health facilities in these districts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to open medical colleges in every district.