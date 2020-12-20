Telangana's active COVID-19 cases dip to 6,888; Infection count rises to 2.81 lakh

Hyderabad: Active COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Telangana with over 6,800 people under treatment for the disease while the infection count rose to 2.81 lakh with 592 more testing positive, the state government said on Sunday.



Three fresh deaths pushed the toll to 1,513 as of 8 PM on Saturday, its latest COVID-19 bulletin said.

The active cases, which fell below the 7,000 mark on Friday, further declined to 6,888.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 119, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 70 and Rangareddy 57 cases.

A total of 41,970 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 64.43 lakh, the bulletin said.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.73 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.53 per cent and 97.01 per cent respectively compared to 1.5 per cent and 95.5 per cent at the national level, the bulletin added.