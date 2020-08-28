Telangana to pass resolution demanding Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that in the coming Legislature sessions a resolution will be passed demanding conferring of Bharat Ratna award to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The CM also decided to name Necklace Road as PV Gnana Marg. He also announced the establishment of PV Memorial in Hyderabad. The CM held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday on PV Centenary Celebrations.



"PV Narasimha Rao is a symbol of Telangana existence. He was a reformer who initiated several reforms in the country. He was recognised as a great intellectual all over the world. He was the Telanganite who rose to the level of the country's Prime Minister. We will discuss about the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV. We have decided to install portrait of PV in the Assembly. We will request the Centre to install a Portrait of PV in the Parliament. We will ask the Centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad, which was established by PV, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University. We will also pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard," the CM said.