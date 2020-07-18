Telangana to launch app for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to introduce an app for monitoring the health of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation, a senior official of the state government said on Saturday. The state government will provide data of the patients to doctors who in turn through the app can interact with the assigned ones.

The app, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, allows each doctor to access the data of 50 patients and constantly monitor them, the official said. The Telangana government is advising asymptomatic patients to confine to their respective homes taking necessary care.

"We are roping in retired doctors who will be assigned 50 patients each. Data of those 50 patients will be given to them who in turn will interact with the patients continuously and monitor their health," the official said.

Telangana has over 10,000 asymptomatic patients who are currently being treated at their respective homes. The doctors who are the assigned patients will suitably be remunerated, the official added.

"Their (doctors) job is to call every day and assess their health status. They will also prescribe medicines if required," the official further said adding that the app will have the videocalling facility also.

The state has over 13,000 active cases as on July 17.

The Telangana government had in April launched 'T COVID-19' App - a single source of information, to assist citizens and government departments in tackling the coronavirus pandemic situation.