Telangana sees 431 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 infections crossed the 400 mark in Telangana for second day in a row, taking the total figure to 3.04 lakh, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday.

A total of 431 people tested positive for the deadly virus. Two more succumbed to the illness raising the toll to 1,676.

As many as 3,352 patients were undergoing treatment, it said, providing data as of 8 PM on March 23.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to report the highest number of cases with 111 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (37) and Ranga Reddy districts (31).

In the wake of a spurt in cases in recent days, including from some schools in Telangana, the state government announced temporary closure of all educational institutions, barring medical colleges, from Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 70,280 samples were tested on March 23. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 97.89 lakh.

The bulletin said 228 people had recovered on Tuesday taking the total number of recoveries to 2,99,270.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.34 per cent and 0.55 per cent, compared to the national average of 95.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0.79 per cent.



