Telangana reports 894 fresh COVID-19 cases, fresh infections in Hyderabad continue to dip

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 894 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally of positive cases in the state to 92,255 even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, a hotbed of the virus, continued to witness a fall in fresh infections.

The death toll rose to 703 with 10 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 16.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 147 cases were reported, the lowest for a long time. It had recorded 234 new infections on August 15.

The GHMC was followed by Rangareddy (85), Karimnagar (69) and Peddapalli (62).

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Narayanpet and Nirmal districts reported zero cases.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.76 per cent, while it was 1.93 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who had recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 70,132, while 21,420 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 76.01 per cent in the state, while it was 71.91 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 14,404.

The bulletin said 8,794 samples were tested on August 16.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 7,53,349.

The samples tested per million population was 20,291, it said.

Giving age and gender-wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.10 per cent were male, while 34.90 per cent were female.

The highest percentage of positive cases among various age groups continues to be in the 31-40 group which was 24.6 per cent (male-17.2 and female-7.4).

The 31-40 years age group was followed by the 21-30 group with 22.9 per cent (male-14.8 and female-8.1).

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent.

The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13.

The number of vacant regular, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,650 and 4,674 and 1,480 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in the government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

It also said 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list oflaboratories, rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the list of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts.