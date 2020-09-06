Telangana records 2,574 new COVID-19 cases; Tally rises to 1.40 lakh

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,574 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 1,40,969 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 886 on Sunday, the state government said.

The active cases under treatment stood at 32,553 after cumulative recoveries of 1,07,530, a bulletin providing data as of 8 pm on September 5 said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases at 325, followed by Rangareddy (197), Medchal Malkajgiri (185) and Nalgonda (158) districts.

As many as 62,736 samples were tested on September 5, taking the total specimens examined to 17,30,389.

The samples tested per million population was 46,608, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.71 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 76.2 per cent against the national average of 77.29 per cent.

A total of 25,449 people were in home or institutional isolation.

There were sufficient beds available in government hospitals and based on the clinical requirements, patients would be admitted there and provided treatment free of cost, the bulletin said adding the facilities also have adequate quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines.