Telangana records 158 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Telangana as the tally of positive cases rose marginally to 2.99 lakh, while a lone fatality took the toll to 1,641, the state government said on Sunday



As many as 207 people were cured of the virus against 158 new cases as of 8 PM on Saturday.

The maximum of 30 new cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 15 from Ranga Reddy and 10 Medchal Malkajgiri districts, a government bulletin said.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 2,99,900 while recoveries were 2,96,373 and 1,886 patients were under treatment at different hospitals

As many as 40,616 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 89,64,623.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 98.82 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.