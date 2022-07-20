Telangana Minister attacks Modi govt over inflation

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over issues like inflation.



In a tweet, he asked, "What do you call a PM who can Neither control Inflation in the country Nor Infiltration into the country?

A) 56

B) VishwaGuru

C) Achhe Din wale

D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged."

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cited media reports that wholesale price inflation surged to a 30-year high in 2021-22.

He also referred to reports that China is coming up with a second village along the Arunachal border.

The ruling TRS in Telangana and opposition BJP have been engaged in a political one-upmanship as they gear up for next year's Legislative Assembly polls.



