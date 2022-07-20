Telangana Minister attacks Modi govt over inflation
Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over issues like inflation.
In a tweet, he asked, "What do you call a PM who can Neither control Inflation in the country Nor Infiltration into the country?
A) 56
B) VishwaGuru
C) Achhe Din wale
D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged."
Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cited media reports that wholesale price inflation surged to a 30-year high in 2021-22.
He also referred to reports that China is coming up with a second village along the Arunachal border.
The ruling TRS in Telangana and opposition BJP have been engaged in a political one-upmanship as they gear up for next year's Legislative Assembly polls.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT