Telangana min KTR calls Shah as 'badshah of lies'

hyderabad: Ruling TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday hit back at Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah over his attack on the TRS government in Telangana and called Amit Shah as "Badshah of lies" for spreading lies against the TRS government.



Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and popularly known as KTR, alleged that the steering of the NDA government at the Centre had gone into the hands of corporates.

Addressing a public meeting here that marked the culmination of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's second phase of 'padayatra' (foot march), Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the TRS government in the State for alleged corruption and accused it of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs" and said his party is ready to face the polls due in State next year. On Shah's charge against the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he has not seen such a corrupt government in the country, Rama Rao hit back at Shah over instances of "rampant corruption" prevailing in BJP-ruled Karnataka and referred to the allegations of a Karnataka BJP MLA that he was approached by some people, offering the State chief minister's position in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.

Similarly, the Telangana Minister also referred to the alleged comments of a Lingayat seer in Karnataka that mutts pay a commission of 30 per cent to get the sanctioned grants released for them. Rama Rao also referred to alleged suicide of a contractor in Karnataka, who made allegations against the then BJP Minister over demand of 40 per cent cut in a public work taken up.

Shah claims Rs 25,000 crore was given to 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme. There is an urgent need to change his name. He is not Amit Shah but "Badshah of lies", Rama Rao said.