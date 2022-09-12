Telangana: KCR sharpens criticism against BJP

hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday made for the first time some reference to his proposed national party and launched a broadside against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of crony capitalism, failing in Make in India' and anti-people policies and failures in various sectors.



KCR, as Rao is also known, was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on a short discussion on 'Central Electricity Bill - Ramifications.' "As if they have taken a contract, (they ask) you will start a national party? If not we, is it you? Is it we who have national character or you? Who has the national spirit, national character and the large heart of loving neighbours? ," he asked.

KCR's statement on the floor of the House comes a day after his office stated "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place." However, today's reference was the first from Rao himself. He demanded that the Centre withdraw the power reforms which he said would hurt the poor and the farmers

of the country.

"I am requesting the Prime Minister of India, please withdraw, for God's sake, please withdraw the power reforms which are not suitable for the poorest of the poor of this country, for the poor farmers of this country.

It will be detrimental, it is hazardous to the poverty, below povertyline people. I humbly request from the Assembly of Telangana, from this august House, please withdraw," he said. He said he appeals to the Centre with folded

hands to withdraw the anti-poor power Bill.

He said the 20 lakh power sector employees who may lose their jobs should agitate and that there is need for a massive agitation to protect

the power sector assets worth lakhs of crores.

Rao, stating that the BJP-led government is not permanent, said it would be sent off after the next general elections.