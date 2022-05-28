Telangana govt providing best medical facilities to every poor

new delhi: Keeping the promise of providing quality healthcare facilities to the weaker sections of the society, the Telangana government, which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has established world-class medical facility centres in the state.



With the prime objective of providing corporate-level medical facilities to the poor, the KCR government has established the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

As a part of the TIMS Super speciality Hospitals on the periphery (four sides) of Hyderabad City, the TIMS at Gacchibowli has already started extending its services to the people, while the foundation stones have been laid for the TIMS Super speciality Hospitals at Alwal, LB Nagar and Sanath Nagar.

According to an official communiqué, the state government is also opening one government medical college in every district and a 24 storied complex 2,000-bedded super speciality hospital with ultra-modern facilities is also coming up in Warangal.

It's for the first time in the country that the KCR government has helped 1.5 crore people undergo eye tests through the Kanti Velugu programme and distributed 41 lakh pairs of spectacles, which registered wonderful results in preventing blindness.

"In the state, 256 Basthi Dawakhanas are functioning and providing medical services to the poor. The government has also sanctioned another 60 Basti Dawakhanas in municipalities and corporations," it said, adding that several measures have also been taken to increase the oxygen production capacity from 135 tonnes per day to 550 tonnes per day and 56,000 oxygen beds have been set up in all government hospitals across the state.

Niti Aayog, which is the think tank of the Central government, has declared Telangana as the state which is offering the best medical facilities and services to the people in the country. Telangana has been ranked as the third state in the country by Niti Aayog for providing the best healthcare services. The government has increased sanitation expenditure from Rs 5,000 per bed to Rs 7,500 to maintain better hygiene in government hospitals.

The diet charges for the supply of nutritious food to the patients have been increased twofold and there are 300 Amma Vodi vehicles that provide free transportation services to pregnant women to reach the nearest government hospital from their homes in remote villages.

Under Arogya Laxmi Programme, milk, eggs and nutritious food is given daily to pregnant women, lactating mothers and their infants at all Anganwadi centres in the state.

Under KCR Kits programme, which is implemented for welfare of mother and newborn child, 16 essential

items along with Rs 12,000 financial aid is given to the mother on the birth of a baby boy and Rs 13,000 on the

birth of a girl child. So far, 13.30 lakh pregnant women have benefitted under KCR Kit programme.

Telangana Diagnostic Centres have been established at all the district headquarters, where about 57 tests are conducted for free.

Besides, 40 free dialysis centres have also been established across the state and patients undergoing dialysis in these centres are provided with a free bus pass for getting the services. The government has established Cath lab facilities in Khammam, Warangal

and Adilabad for the Cardiac surgeries and the facility for knee replacement surgeries is available at district hospitals, it said.