Telangana daily COVID-19 tally nears 6,000

Hyderabad: Telangana confirmed 5,926 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever in a single day, pushing the total infection count to over 3.61 lakh, while the toll rose to 1856 with 18 more fatalities.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 793, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 488 and Rangareddy 455, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 19.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,61,359 while with 2029 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,16,650.

The state has 42,853 active cases and over 1.22 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 1.19 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.20 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 87.62 per cent, while it was 85.6 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 27.47 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.81 lakh got their second shot also as of April 19.