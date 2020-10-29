Telangana CM launches Dharani portal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday formally launched the Telangana State's Dharani Portal at Moodu Chintalapalli Village in Medchel-Malkajgiri district, thus creating history in the chronicles of land-related records, registration and mutations. With the launch of Dharani Portal, the CM, for the first time in the country, has signaled to put an end to land related disputes, problems, and tedious procedural lapses once for all. This is the beginning of a Land and property disputes free Telangana State and a step towards conclusive title in the near future.



After inaugurating the Dharani Portal, the Chief Minister addressed a gathering adhering to Covid guidelines, consisting of farmers, people, officials and public representatives. Speaking at length, the CM said he had chosen Moodu Chintalapalli as it was the native village of a well-known first-phase 1969 Separate Telangana Movement leader Veera Reddy. Prior to launch of the portal, CM KCR had garlanded the statue of Veera Reddy as a mark of respect and gratitude.

During the hour-long address, the CM dwelled at length on how the value of land was recognized only after people started organized agriculture in the world. He also cited from history several incidences where an attempt was made to make Land Acts, reforms and the origin of the land records, from Sher Shah Suri, Todarmal to the Salar Jung II.

KCR said unlike other political leaders and parties, he would prefer to take decisions and initiate policies that will bring in more welfare to people but never any harm. "I have no right to make any mistake which cause harm to people," he said.

He also recalled how various schemes, projects and programmes that his government launched have yielded the required results. He recalled how organizations like the Food Corporation of India, Union Government and Reserve Bank of India have acknowledged the rapid progress made by the Telangana State in the last six and half years. The Telangana State per capita consumption of power and per capita income have increased by leaps and bounds. The crop yields have also increased by several folds, said the CM.

Explaining in detail about the Dharani Portal, the CM said already data and details of 1,45,58,000 Acres of agriculture land were put on Dharani. The data on the Dharani Portal can be accessed by any one from anywhere in the world but they cannot tamper with it. All the government, Endowments, Wakf lands would be auto locked so that nobody can ever make any attempt to tamper and register them.

Both seller and buyer of the land can book their slots based on their preference, pay the required registration fee and mutation fee in advance. On the day the slot is allotted, they can get their registration and mutation done within 15 to 20 minutes time. Besides the 141 existing Sub registrar officers, 570 MRO officers are now designated as Sub registrar offices. The entire land registration, mutation and updating the data would happen as it would happen in the core banking sector. No discretionary powers are given to any official and all the registration done at the prices fixed by the government.

Referring to the Sadabainama lands, the CM said he would ask the revenue department to extend the period for regularizing Sadabainama lands for another week. There were 1,64,000 applications came in this regard. Since any new reform and change in the existing process will have some initial hiccups and teething troubles, the CM urged the people, farmers and others to bear with any problems that may crop up in initial days while operating Dharani Portal. In this context, he said for the last two days, lakhs of people are accessing Dharani portal and as such its traffic is very high often leading to hang up for a while.

The CM said to eradicate any litigants in land rights and land boundary issues, a comprehensive digital survey would be done shortly and each and every piece of land and property would be fixed with longitude and latitude coordinates. Ultimately the aim is to give conclusive rights on land to the people. He also said with the success of Dharani Portal and implementation of new Revenue Act, there would be pressure on other States and also on the Centre to come out with such Acts.

On August 8, 2017, at the same Moodu Chintalapalli village, CM KCR had spoken about the need and importance of maintaining the land records perfectly. He also spoke on the need to get some major reform in the land records, registration, mutation and maintenance without giving any room for the disputes. He also then spoke about the variance in the land details maintained by the Agriculture department and the revenue department.

Exactly after three years, the CM on Thursday walked his talk and launched the Dharani Portal! This in itself is an amazing achievement!

For the past three years, as the CM himself confessed, KCR and a team of senior bureaucrats, experts, legal advisors have toiled hard to achieve a noble and extremely difficult task of settling the land related disputes once and for all. About 150 to 200 meetings were held and the in-depth exercise was also done to find an everlasting solution, which would ultimately lead to the conclusive ownership rights to the people. This resulted in passing the New Revenue Act.

Besides enhancing transparency and efficiency, the portal is aimed at providing accountability and safe and hassle-free citizen services for land registrations, mutations and transfer. It is also meant to plug loopholes in the registration process as well as store all land and property-related information online. The website is designed to simplify the registration, succession and even partition of agriculture lands, to ensure that the entire process is completed within a few minutes and the e-Pattadaar passbook is provided to the land owners immediately. The documents pertaining to registration, mutation, succession and partition too would be provided on the spot.

The district collectors have already made arrangements to ensure complete preparedness in terms of staff and infrastructure prior to the launch, for effectively rendering citizen services through the website. A State level control room would be set up to address technical issues. Similarly, a district-level technical support team would resolve issues arising in the respective districts.

The Bank authorities also can check the land details online. This would become the mother of all records. Anybody can access the data from anywhere in the world. They cannot tamper with the records but can only view and download the data. To protect such a vital data, backup mechanism and disaster management technology are used. Under the New Revenue Act no officer at any level is given discretion power. Nobody would need to run from pillar to post in the offices.

The Telangana state has 2.75 Crore acres land mass. Of this, the cultivable land is 1.65 Crore. There are about 66.56 Lakh acres of forestland in the State. There are other categories of land such as non-agriculture lands. The proposed Dharani web portal would have data on two categories of land, agriculture and non-agriculture lands. With one click one can know what category of the land it is.