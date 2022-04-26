Telangana CM KCR to address 21st TRS Foundation Day; likely to unveil national agenda

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS's 21st Foundation Day here on Wednesday is likely to spell out the party's roadmap ahead of next year's Assembly polls and throw light on Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's more prominent national role, while the plenary will deliberate on issues of political importance as well those impacting the common man. Rao is slated to address the workers at the meeting.

Coming amidst his efforts to stitch up an anti-BJP bloc to take on the saffron party juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the event is also expected to act as a stage from where the party's poll bugle for next year's Assembly elections would be sounded.

The ruling party is eyeing its third straight term since coming to power in 2014, when the state came into existence after being bifurcated from then unified Andhra Pradesh.

Rao will address party workers and members on the 21st foundation day and is likely to unveil its national agenda.

"We will introduce and pass 11 resolutions in the plenary. We will say in what direction the Centre or the country's political system is moving. We will also clearly express our stance," TRS Working President and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao told reporters.

Price rise, inflation and unemployment would also figure in the discussions during the event.

The welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana for various sections of society, including poor, women, youth and farmers would be discussed extensively at the event, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

"We will prepare strategies for fulfilling the aspiration of our activists that KCR (TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) should score a hat-trick and take over the reins of power in Telangana for the third time," he said, apparently referring to the 2023 general elections.

The meeting assumes significance with CM Chandrasekhar Rao making a swift move to play a key role in the national politics and forge an anti-BJP front before the 2024 general elections.

The party has roped in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, to help it in the coming polls. I-PAC had earlier engaged with the AAP, TMC, YSR Congress and DMK among others.

During the day-long celebrations at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model, and achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.

As per the schedule, the TRS supremo will kickstart the celebrations by hoisting the party flag around 10.30 AM, followed by delivery of a welcome address and introduction of the 11 resolutions including one on national and state political situation.

The resolution will be debated and passed in the plenary meeting, which will also seek the people's support for the continued growth of Telangana based on welfare programmes for all communities.

The TRS government has launched more than three dozen-odd welfare schemes in the last seven years. Some popular welfare schemes are: Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Dharani, Kanti Velugu, Mission KCR Kit, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, Arogya Lakshmi, Asara pensions, housing for the poor, sheep distribution, T-fiber and WE Hub Women Entrepreneurs Hub.

Telangana, which saw frequent power cuts, low agriculture production, lack of drinking water and a general sense of desperation among the people before statehood is said to have made rapid strides in the last seven years. The number of districts have also been increased from 10 to 31 to simplify governance.

About 3,000 delegates are expected to take part in the celebrations. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various Corporations and Zilla Parishad, Mayors and Municipal chairpersons and others are invited for the meeting.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001 to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.