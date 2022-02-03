Telangana CM KCR slams PM's 'dress code'

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he "dresses for elections" and his Union Budget is a 'golmaal budget' that disappointed farmers, workers and common people. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "short-sighted" over setting up an arbitration centre for dispute resolution in Hyderabad.



"Upar Shervani, andar pareshani (all style, no substance)," the Chief Minister said, mocking the "Gujarat model".

He said, "With social media management, lying blatantly, repeating a lie again and again, they managed to fool the people so far. But now they have been exposed. They play communal politics of hate and division."

On PM Modi, he sneered, "If it is election time, he has to grow a beard and appear like Rabindranath Tagore. If it is Tamil Nadu, he must wear a lungi, what is this? What does the country get With these kind of gimmicks? If it is the Punjab election, he will wear a turban. In Manipur, it will be a Manipuri cap, in Uttarakhand, it will be another cap, how many caps like this?"

Union Tourism Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and others from the party on Wednesday took exception to Rao's comments against Prime Minister. They said the comments against Modi and the BJP are in bad taste.

with agency inputs