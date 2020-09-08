Telangana Cabinet passes key bills

New Delhi: The Telangana Cabinet chaired by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday approved several key bills, which can be taken up for discussion at the Monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.



At the Cabinet meet, it was decided to introduce bills such as the GST and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management -2020 (FRBM) Bills in the ongoing assembly session.

The state Cabinet that met at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad has approved the Telangana Abolition of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Bill-2020, the Telangana Municipal Act-2019 (amendments Bill), the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development-Gram Panchayats-transfer of non-agriculture properties Act-2018 (Amendment Bill), Telangana GST Act-2017 amendment Act, the Telangana Private Universities Act Amendment Ordinance-2020

The Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bull-2020, the TSB Pass Bill, the Telangana Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Act-1956, the the Telangana Civil Courts Act-1972 have also been passed in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has also approved the administrative expenditure of demolishing the old secretariat and construction of the new secretariat.

"The Cabinet has also accorded the administrative sanctions for funds for the newly constructed integrated district office complexes. Also, the Cabinet has approved the BC Commission's recommendations to add 17 new castes under the BC Category", the Telangana government stated in a release.