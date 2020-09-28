Telangana adds 1,378 new COVID-19 cases; seven deaths push toll to 1,107

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,378 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,87,211, while the death toll rose to 1,107 with seven more fatalities.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw 254 fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy (110), Karimnagar (78), Medchal Malkajgiri (73), Siddipet (61) and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 27.



The bulletin said 35,465 samples were tested on September 27, a dip compared to more than50,000 samples tested everyday usually.



Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 28,86,334.



The samples tested per million population was 77,743, the bulletin said.



The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,56,431, while 29,673 were under treatment.



The recovery rate in the state rose further to 83.55 per cent, while it was 82.53 per cent in the country, it said.



The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.57 per cent at the national level, it said.

