Telangana adds 116 fresh COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,98,923, while no fresh fatality has been reported and the death toll stood at 1,634.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 26, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 11 each, a state government bulletin said on Monday providing details as of 8 PM on February 28.

The cumulative number of recoveries was 2,95,387.

The total number of active cases was 1,902, it said.

The bulletin said 20,375 samples were tested on February 28.

The cumulative number of samples tested was 87,21,026.

The samples tested per million population was 2,34,310, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.81 per cent, while it was 97.1 per cent in the country.