Tejasvi Surya stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli

Jaipur: Comparing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Aurangzeb, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress the "modern-day Muslim League" of committing atrocities on Hindus after he was stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli town. Surya, BJP's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers were stopped near Mahua on the Jaipur-Agra highway, with the authorities citing law and order concerns.

Surya and other leaders started a dharna on the spot.

They were asked to get into a bus and taken away from the spot but they kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

Over 30 people were injured in the violence. Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing, later

at a press conference said they oppose the "appeasement policy" of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan.