Tejashwi corners govt over alleged assault of inmates at aftercare home

New Delhi: A day after the Patna High Court took suo motu cognizance of a viral video in which the inmate, who somehow managed to escape the aftercare home earlier, was seen accusing a top official of the home of sexual abuse and other physical torture, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has corned the state government over the incident.



Yadav, who was not in Patna for a long, said, "It's a shocking incident which has come three-four days ago of a girl of Uttar Raksha Grih (aftercare home) in Patna accusing a top official of sexual and physical torture. I'll make any statement in this regard only after inquiring into the matter in detail."

Notably, just a few years after the horrific incident at Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the Patna High Court (HC) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognisance of the alleged irregularities in the After Care Home, where more than 260 females are housed against the sanctioned strength of 148 after one of the inmates alleged that she was forced, after being sedated, into immoral acts.

On the recommendation of the Juvenile Justice Monitoring Committee (JJMC), the court has sought replies from the special welfare department, which had earlier given chit after its internal probe. The next hearing of the PIL is on Monday by the division bench of chief justice Sanjoy Karol and S Kumar.

In the present case, the JJMC comprising Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Anjani Kumar Sharan and Navneet Kumar Pandey and its committee took serious note of affairs of Uttar Raksha Grih (aftercare home), which is situated at Gai Ghat in the state capital.

Currently, the aftercare home is run by Child Protection Officer (CPO) Vandana Gupta, who is now working as a superintendent on deputation.