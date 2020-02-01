Teenage boy shot dead by cousin over land dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his cousin over a family dispute on possession of agricultural land in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.
The body of the teenager identified as Vinit was found with bullet wounds in the fields on Friday at Kharpod village under Kakrauli police station area, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said.
A case has been registered against the accused Lalit Kumar and his father Jaipal Singh who are both absconding, the officer said.
According to the complaint lodged by the deceased boy's father Chanderpal, he owns agricultural land in the village and his brother Jaipal Singh was demanding a share of the property.
Vinit, who is the adopted son of Chanderpal, has no biological child, it stated.
His brother and nephew are said to have brought Vinit to a field and shot him dead, Chanderpal said in the complaint.
