Teeja-Pora Tihaar: CM Baghel taps to tune of Jas Geet

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday danced to the tunes of Jas Geet with Chhattisgarhi folk artists, on the occasion of Teeja-Pora Tihaar. He also played 'dholak' with the art troupe performing Jas Geet.



In the programme held at CM House on the occasion of Teeja-Pora festival, Dileep and team gave mesmerizing performance on Chhattisgarhi songs. Women also enthusiastically participated in the celebration. Chief Minister also could not hold himself back on this occasion. He cheered the artists by playing dholak with them and also tapped to the tunes of folk songs.

On the occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendiya, MLA Mohan Markam, Chhattisgarh State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Gireesh Dewangan, Women Commission Chairperson Kiranmayee Nayak, Mayor Raipur Municipal Corporation Ejaz Dhebar were also present.

It is noteworthy that from previous year, the tradition of celebrating Chhattisgarhi festivals at CM House has been started. Sisters from various parts of the state were invited to CM House for celebrating Teeja-Pora festival, and special arrangements were made for them. Women participants gift 'Lugra' and Chhattisgarhi cuisine to Chief Minister.