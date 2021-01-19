Technology helped make Parliament's working more transparent, says Om Birla

New Delhi: Observing that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the functioning of Parliaments across the world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday that even during the pandemic, some important legislative businesses were transacted by the Lok Sabha, including the enactment of appropriate laws for the protection of health workers serving the public during this challenging time.



"The proceedings of the House were conducted in compliance with all corona-related safety protocols and health safety was ensured for everyone working in the Parliament House Complex," the Speaker said during a virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Monday.

"The increased use of ICT tools like e-Parliament and e-Office in the functioning of Parliament provided working environment to the members of Parliament in the effective discharge of their responsibilities," he said, adding that virtual platforms have helped to make the Parliament's working more transparent, inclusive, and accountable, which has resulted in the creation of more opportunities for MPs and citizens to engage in parliamentary work.

Birla further stressed that the advantages created by ICT should reach all sections of society in an equitable manner and only then will the country and society be able to receive its total benefits. "We should strive to work towards creating a 'people-centric, inclusive, and development-oriented' society, by overcoming the digital divide," Birla said.