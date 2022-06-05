Teachings of Kabir Das relevant even today: Kovind
Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated Sant Kabir Academy and Research Centre here and said that the life of the mystic poet and saint was an epitome of human virtue and that his teachings are relevant even in modern times.
The President, who reached here from Gorakhpur, paid homage to the Bhakti Movement saint at his Samadhi Sthal in Maghar.
He also offered 'chadar' at his mazaar (mausoleum) and planted a sapling in the premises of the Kabir Chaura Dham.
"The life of Kabir is an epitome of human virtue and his teachings are relevant today even after 650 years. Kabir's life was an ideal example of communal solidarity," Kovind said in his address, according to an official release.
"Kabir emphasised that humanity can only be served by having an attitude of affection towards the downtrodden. He did not get a formal education but acquired knowledge by his experiences in the company of saints. His teachings had shaken the conscience of the fragmented society," the President said.
Kabir spread the message of love, devotion and harmony in tumultuous times when India faced the wrath of foreign invaders, Kovind said, adding that he communicated directly to the masses in their local dialect.
The President said it was necessary to awaken the society which was divided on the lines of caste and creed.
Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion.
The President also wished Adityanath on his 50th birthday.
In the evening, Kovind is scheduled to visit Varanasi, where he will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
The President will address a joint session of the state legislature in Lucknow on Monday, the last day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh.
