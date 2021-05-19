Task Force formed in Darjeeling to oversee Covid issues

DARJEELING: Task forces have been formed in the Darjeeling district to look into various aspects pertaining to Covid treatment, including billings and advances charged by private hospitals. The task force will also check fares charged by ambulances and hearse including checking black marketing of Oxygen cylinders, medicines and other essential commodities.



In a notification issued by the District Magistrate, Darjeeling on Monday, it has been stated that "a team has been formed to oversee/ inspect the Covid-19 issues in Government/ Private Hospitals"

The team comprises the SDO of the concerned sub-division; senior police officer as nominated by the Commissioner of Police, Siliguri/Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling; ACMOH, Siliguri/Darjeeling Sadar; Senior official of GTA as nominated by the Principal Secretary, GTA; Assistant Drug Controller, Darjeeling and a Senior Doctor as nominated by the CMOH/ North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

In another development, Darjeeling town that does not have a single ventilator (in Government or private facilities) to treat Covid cases, is all set to receive two or three in the next few days.

"We have written to the CMOH, Kalimpong for ventilators. We are expecting two or three ventilators from Kalimpong in the next few days," stated Dr. Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

Shanta Chhetri, Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday shot a letter to Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister-of-State in-charge of Health and Family Welfare department, requesting for the installation of PSA oxygen plants in the Darjeeling district

hospital, Kalimpong district hospital and Triveni Covid Hospital.

All these hospitals are treating Covid patients and people suffering from acute respiratory illness (SARI.) "These hospitals depend on supply from agencies from Siliguri that are already heavily pressed. Moreover, due to the approaching Monsoon season, the NH31 and NH 55 may get cut off due to landslides, thereby disrupting supplies," added the letter.

There is a daily requirement of 60 D type Oxygen and 100 B type oxygen cylinders at Triveni alone.

Most of the patients in the Covid and SARI wards of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district hospital are on oxygen therapy, claimed Chettri.

On Tuesday, the Darjeeling district recorded 633 fresh cases including 291 from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 11 from Darjeeling Municipality area; 28 Sukna; 22 Kurseong Municipality area; 15 Mirik; 2 Mirik Municipality

area; 18 Bijanbari; 12 Sukhiapokhari; 9 Takdah; 22 Kharibari; 81 Matigara; 77 Naxalbari and 45 Phansidewa. 396 cases are from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area including the Jalpaiguri part. As many as 487 patients have recovered including home isolation patients.