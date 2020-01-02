Tamil orator who ranted against PM Modi, Shah sent to judicial custody

Chennai: A Tamil orator, who allegedly made provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah last week was arrested and produced before a court in Tirunelveli on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody for 12 days.

Hours after Nellai Kannan was taken into custody last night by Perambalur District police, he was picked up by Tirunelveli police personnel.

They brought him to Tirunelveli, about 620 km from here and produced before a judicial magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody. "He will have to be produced in court on January 13.

Kannan has been directed to be taken to Madurai prison," a Tirunelveli district police official said. Nellai Kannan was whisked away from a lodge by a police team in Perambalur district in connection with complaints against him by the BJP and the ruling AIADMK.