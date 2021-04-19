Tamil Nadu govt defers class 12 public exam

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced postponement of class 12 public examination, complete lockdown on Sundays and effective April 20, night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.



After Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a high level meeting here to review the COVID-19 scenario in the state, the government announced measures, including the Sunday lockdown to help prevent the rapid rise in the spread of virus.

Though the class 12 public examination is deferred, the ongoing practicals would be conducted as per plan, the government said in an official release.

Originally, the government had planned to hold the Higher Secondary Second Year exams from May 3 to May 21.

Visit to beaches, zoos, parks, monuments, museums and all tourist destinations like Nilgiris, Yercaud and Kodaikanal is barred on all days.

Information technology and IT enabled services companies should ensure work from home for at least 50 per cent of its work force, the government said.

All types of retail outlets, tea shops, groceries, restaurants, malls, jewellery and textile showrooms shall be open only till 9 pm and at any given time, customers should not be more than 50 per cent of the capacity of such premises.

Exams and classes of colleges and universities should be held online and there would be no permission for summer camps. Special monitoring teams would be constituted in all districts to ensure strict compliance of norms to prevent virus spread. Hospitals and hotels may team up to set up Covid Care Centres and health department would grant need-based permissions.

To encourage additional manufacture of medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister advised Industries Department to provide temporary licences to firms.