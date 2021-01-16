Tamil Nadu 11th state to implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' reform: Fin Min

New Delhi: As many as 11 states have implemented the 'One Nation One Ration Card' reform so far, following which the central government has allowed them to raise an additional Rs 30,709 crore, an official statement said.

Tamil Nadu has become the 11th state in the country to successfully undertake the Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, it said.

Thus, the state has become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs 4,813 crore through open market borrowings and permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure, it added. Other states which have successfully completed the reforms are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is the biggest beneficiary with an additional borrowing window of Rs 4,851 crore, followed by Karnataka Rs 4,509 crore and Gujarat Rs 4,352 crore. The Department of Food and Public Distribution in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is the nodal department to certify that a state has met the conditions stipulated for this reform, the finance ministry statement said.