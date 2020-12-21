Tamang urges govt to take note of Gurung's provocative speech

Darjeeling: Binoy Tamang, president of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha appealed to the state government to take note of Bimal Gurung's public address in Darjeeling on Sunday, alleging that the latter's speech was laced with threats.



"Bimal Gurung is back with the same attitude as he had left. His values are still undemocratic. In 2017, this was what we were against and that's why we had parted ways. We restored democracy in the Hills. Opposition in the hills were allowed to hold political programmes. Even Bimal Gurung was allowed to return to the hills today. But Bimal hadn't allowed Subash Ghising's wife's body to be brought back to the hills," said

Tamang.

While addressing a rally here, Gurung trained guns at Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa. He labelled them as betrayers of Gorkhaland. He asked people to give a befitting answer to the duo, stating that they should leave in 10 to 15 days. Gurung had scorned Tamang by thanking him for giving the green signal to return to the Hills.

"Now let me not have to show you a red flag to make you leave the Hills," Gurung stated.

Gurung levelled allegations of rampant corruption and nepotism in the GTA and stated that the duo had amassed wealth and bought property in the names of family members.

"Mamata Banerjee and the state government have to look into the rampant corruption and nepotism while handing out jobs. Only 30 per cent of Rs 1700 crore that was given to the GTA for development has been used and the remaining 70 per cent has been usurped by the duo," alleged Gurung.

"This kind of Talibanism will not be tolerated. I will stay in the hills, even if he comes to kill me. I am not like him. He orchestrated a fake agitation in 2017 when the state government wanted to conduct an audit," countered Tamang.

Incidentally, both the Binoy and Bimal factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha are allies of the TMC.