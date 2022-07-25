Talks on to provide facilities to Home Guard volunteers at par with cops: Haryana Home Min

chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that talks are being held at various levels to provide various facilities to the Home Guard volunteers so that they can also get the at par facilities as the police personnel.



Vij gave this information at the launch of Online Duty Roster System (ORS) of Home Guards and Civil Defense Department here on Monday. With the launch of this portal, Home Guard volunteers will be sent on duty in an online manner. The Home Minister directed the officers of the Home Guard to digitize the service record, duty record, attendance record, allowance etc. of the volunteers of the Home Guard and should also be integrated with the departments taking up the duty.

On the occasion of the launch of the online duty roster system of the Home Guard, the officers of the Home Guard apprised the Home Minister that at present there are about 12,000 volunteers of the Home Guard and with the introduction of the online system in the duty, favoritism and corruption can be curbed.

This system will bring transparency in duty allocation and rotation. Giving information on the need of duty, the officers of Home Guard said that on the basis of three parameters also the duty of volunteers will be done by computer so that human intervention cannot take place.