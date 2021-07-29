Talk to Pak to end bloodshed in J&K: Mufti

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said India should talk to Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue and putting an end to the bloodshed in the region.

She made the remarks at a party gathering to commemorate the 22nd raising day of the PDP here.

"The ceasefire between India and Pakistan (in February this year) was a result of dialogue. Then what's wrong when Mehbooba Mufti says hold talks with Pakistan for resolving the issue and ending the bloodshed?" she said.

The former chief minister said there should be no hesitation in holding talks with the neighbouring country for improving the situation.