Taliban free detained UNHCR staff, two foreign journalists

Kabul: The Taliban released two foreign journalists working with the U.N. refugee agency and several of the aid organization's Afghan staff on Friday, UNHCR said, hours after news broke about their detentions in the capital, Kabul.

The announcement followed a tweet by the Taliban-appointed deputy minister of culture and information, Zabihullah Mujahid, who said they were detained because they didn't have documents that properly identified them as UNHCR. Mujahid said they were freed after their identities were confirmed. We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them, the Geneva-based organization said in a brief two-sentence statement. We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan.

The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised 3.5 billion out of 7 billion of Afghanistan's assets frozen in the United States would be given to families of America's 9/11 victims. The other 3.5 billion would be freed for Afghan aid. The order would allow U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to the money by

humanitarian groups, which would then give it directly to the Afghan people.