Taking with me loads of love, Himachal's fond memories: Bandaru Dattatreya

Shimla: It was an emotional moment at HImachal Pradesh Rajbhawan as 74-year-old Bandaru Dattatreya –Governor designate Haryana, was given a warm send off by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, cabinet ministers and top dignitaries.



"I was feeling so bad about leaving the state when I had started liking it the most. I have fully settled in the pleasant environment and among hospitable people. My health also has improved here. I wanted to stay for more time to complete my term but it has been cut short somehow. It's difficult to leave the place you loved the most," said outgoing Governor as he was given the last guard of honour on Monday.

This was, however, barely four hours before new Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a former Speaker of Goa arrived at the Raj Bhawan. He will be sworn in on Tuesday morning.

Talking to media persons before his formal departure, Dattatreya said that he was taking with him loads of love and fond memories from the beautiful state, where the people are hospitable and peace-loving .

Dattatreya, a towering BJP leader from Telangana, who also had served as a Union minister earlier, has been appointed Governor of Haryana and will take charge on July 15 at Chandigarh.

The outgoing Governor, when asked if he had taken Congress MLAs' unsavoury action of gherao against him at state Vidhan Sabha during last budget session when his official car was banged, said "I have taken it easy, even have almost forgotten."

The Congress leaders also came to him thereafter and showed their respect.

What's one thing, which he feels could not do, Dattatreya said "temples of Himachal Pradesh like Jawalaji, Chintpurni etc are Shakti Peethas, I wanted a linkage between

the south and north for religious tourism. The state government needs to promote these temples on the lines of those in south".

The outgoing Governor said the activities of China on the other side of the borders make it necessary to build-up and upgrade the infrastructure in Kinnaur –a district next to the China border.

"I had told DGP Himachal Pradesh to send a team to border villages for an outreach mechanism and reassure the people about their safety and fullest security. Later, I had a meeting with Chief Minister also. The matter was also taken up with defence minister Rajnath Singh. I will again follow it up and we need to be alert in the backdrop of Galwan episode," he said.

Dattatreya said the process of allotment of land to tribals (Naotor) in Himachal Pradesh has been stayed by the Supreme Court. The government should pursue this case and re-start the process of allotment of lands to the tribal for their means of livelihoods.

Dattatreya felt happy about the progress made by Himachal Pradesh in horticulture and making it a fruit bowl of the country. He proposes to write a letter to the Union agriculture minister and Secretary to ask for creating better marketing infrastructure for the fruit producers and farmers of the state.