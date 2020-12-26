'Take those Sen named in letter in custody'

Kolkata: The letter of Saradha Group chief Sudipta Sen has led to a major political development ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls with Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanding a fresh probe in the multi-crore ponzi scam by taking all the "influential persons" including those political leaders named in the letter in custody.



Speaking to the media outside Bankshall Court, Ghosh, who was also arrested in this connection earlier, said: "The door of investigation is still open. So the letter of Sen should be considered as the most significant document in which he has named several persons and a fresh probe should be carried out, if needed, by taking these persons in custody."

It was on December 1 that Sen came out with a statement naming "influential" leaders from different political

parties for taking crores of rupees from him in a prisoner's petition to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging strict action against them as they are now "criticising others" despite "cheating poor people".

Ghosh, who was also earlier arrested in this connection, further said: "It is intolerable to find that those who have taken unaccounted money are moving around freely. A fresh investigation has to be started in this connection."

"I am from the media. I have not taken any unaccounted money. I have my appointment letter and taken all payments in cheque and even paid income tax for the same," he said, adding that he had been saying from

the initial stage of the probe that it was a deep-rooted conspiracy.

A letter has also been given to the Chief Metropolitan

Magistrate of the Bankshall Court.

In connection with the 2013 ponzi scheme case, Sen stated that rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had taken Rs 6 crore and he also mentioned Mukul Roy taking "huge amounts of money".

He had also named Congress MP from Behrampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty and CPI(M) politburo member Biman Bose stating that they took Rs 6 crore, Rs 9 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively from the Saradha Group in his letter.