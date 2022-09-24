Take stringent steps to curb gambling, betting: CM Baghel tells DGP

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed state Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja to take stern measures to check gambling and betting, a government official said. He also instructed the DGP to frame stringent rules to prevent betting and gambling being operated through online platforms.



The Chhattisgarh government has been taking effective action against such illegal activities but now miscreants involved in these activities are opting for online platforms, Baghel said in a statement.

Due to lack of legal provisions and clear action procedure against online gambling and betting, it is not being effectively curbed, he added.

"Keeping this in view, the CM has directed DGP Juneja to prepare a draft of necessary legal provisions and procedures so that a stringent law could be enacted to prevent online gambling and betting," the official said.