Take action on waste dumps, NGT to U'khand

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Uttarakhand government over disposal of waste dumps along river Khoh in Kotdwar district and directed the state chief secretary to take action in this regard. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the state authorities continue to commit violation of statutory rules, which is a punishable offence.

We, thus, note with disappointment the attitude of the state in not adhering to the rule of law in complying with the specific directions of this tribunal and for failing to comply with the statutory mandate of waste management rules, having statutory timelines, violation of which is criminal offence. Let the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand now take further stringent remedial action consistent with the spirit of the orders already passed and the present order, in accordance with law, the bench said.

The Uttarakhand pollution control board told the NGT that it has directed the Nagar Nigam, Kotdwar to immediately stop illegal dumping of solid wastes at the bank of river Khoh, Village Ratanpur, Kotdwar.