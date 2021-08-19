'Take a pledge, generate new enthusiasm towards Sanskrit'

New Delhi: Following a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Sanskrit Week from Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked the people to take a pledge and generate a new enthusiasm towards Indian cultural traditions and languages and to make the classical language accessible to people easily.



Notably, the country is celebrating Sanskrit Week from August 19 and August 25.

Taking to Twitter, the Education Minister said, "On the occasion of Sanskrit week, PM Modi has called upon the public to learn and promote this ancient language."

While greeting the citizens on Sanskrit Week, the Prime Minister said that it is a matter of joy that the Sanskrit language is reaching more people through modern technology and the popularity of the language is growing across the globe.

The PM has expressed confidence that the Sanskrit week between August 19 and August 25 will generate new interest and enthusiasm among the people and play an important role in the spread of the ancient language.