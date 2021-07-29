T S Singh Deo violated collective responsibility, says BJP MLA

Raipur: A day after Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo walked out of the Legislative Assembly demanding his government issue a clear statement in his context, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday attacked the Congress saying that how can people of Chhattisgarh trust the government when his minister himself has no faith in them.



The BJP MLAs created a ruckus in the Vidha Sabha on the third day of the Monsoon Session over absence of Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo.

Attacking the government, BJP MLA Brij Mohan Agrawal said a constitutional crisis has arisen with the minister walking out of the house. A minister takes the oath of taking the collective responsibility and T S Singh Deo has violated the collective responsibility by expressing no confidence in the government. The MLA asked the government that whether Singhdeo had resigned or his resignation had been taken.

He said that if not, then after the minister left the house, there is no government anymore. And when there is no government then how will the discussion take place in the house.

Other BJP MLAs said it is for the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh's politics that a minister has not taken the collective responsibility and has walked out of the Assembly after getting annoyed by a statement given by his party member. They said that T S Singh Deo has violated the dignity of the ministerial post.