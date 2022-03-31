Sweeping reforms needed in Jail admin, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Emphasizing the need to bring sweeping reforms in the Jail administration, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted the officers of the Prisons Department to work cohesively to the best of their capacities and capabilities to showcase



the Punjab Jail system as No.1 across the country.

Chairing the maiden meeting of the Prisons department here at Punjab Bhawan this evening, Bhagwant Mann said that actions should speak louder than words and success alone should be the deciding factor for the projection of good work done by all of you as a team. Appreciating the entire team for introducing path-breaking initiatives taken by the Prisons Department,

Mann said,

"You should further excel to surpass the standards of Telangana model of the prison system and assured of all support including requisite manpower, latest IT-based technology, and adequate funds".

Pointing out further, Bhagwant Mann said that our primary goal should be to reform the inmates including hardcore criminals, gangsters, and drug addicts so as to bring them into the mainstream, who have gone astray due to some compelling circumstances beyond their control. He said that jails should not be torture centers rather focus should be made to make them reformative houses to provide counseling to the inmates for correctional interventions so that they could become ideal citizens of society to lead a life with dignity after serving their term of imprisonment.

Without mincing any words, Mann further said that all the inmates should be treated alike regardless of their social status or position. At the same time, he said asked the Jail officials to accord topmost priority for

safeguarding the human rights of inmates.

Quoting an incident of South African President Late Nelson Mandela, who was maltreated by the Jail superintendent during his imprisonment, Mann urged the officials to treat inmates including both under trials and convicts as human beings. He said the prisoners should be given basic facilities like medical, proper hygiene, and quality food as per the jail manual.