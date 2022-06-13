Swapna Suresh moves Kerala HC seeking to quash conspiracy FIR
Kochi: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in gold-smuggling in the diplomatic bags case, on Monday moved the Kerala HC seeking to quash an FIR registered against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the State through her recent revelations.
In her plea, Suresh alleged that she was falsely implicated in the case and claimed that former minister, K T Jaleel had filed the complaint after she had given information about his "illegal activities" before the court.
She also alleged involvement of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, two of his family members, former minister KT Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former principal secretary to CM, M Sivasankar, and some top bureaucrats "in anti-national activities in UAE Consulate including gold smuggling".
"This is a clear case of attempt to intimidate the petitioner who is a witness as defined in the Witness Protection Scheme. The attempt of the 2nd respondent (Jaleel) and the police is to prevent the petitioner from disclosing facts about the commission of offence of the 2nd respondent before the Judiciary," she alleged.
Suresh alleged that she was "cleverly used by these persons" in collusion with the Consulate General of the UAE Consulate using its diplomatic protection.
Jaleel had recently lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against Suresh.
