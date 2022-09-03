Swami Atmanand Excellent English Medium School gaining popularity

Raipur: Swami Atmanand Excellent English Medium School is a dream project of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This ambitious scheme has revolutionised the education sector in the state, which will have far-reaching consequences.



Swami Atmanand Excellent English Medium School Mohla has entered the second academic session and its popularity is growing by the day.

Parents here are so keen to enroll their children in an English medium school that they have themselves arranged a bus for their children to commute to school. This bus is being operated from village Gotatola to Mohla since last year.

It is noteworthy that this bus is jointly operated by the parents of about 30 children. The children of Gotatola, Dhotitola, Kevartola, Telitola and Rengakatera commute by the aforementioned bus to reach school.

This is a glowing example of rising awareness regarding education in rural areas.

Through this scheme, children from rural areas now have access to quality education in English medium school.

This will prove to be a stepping stone in realizing the dreams of the children in the village. The work of bus operation is being done jointly by the parents Pyare Jaiswal and Rakesh Sinha.