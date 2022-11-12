Swachh Bharat Mission: Bengal Chief Secy holds review meeting

kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday held a review meeting regarding work executed under Swachh Bharat Mission, Gramin (SBMG) by the state Panchayats and Rural Development department.

Dwivedi at the meeting held special emphasis on work related to solid waste management (SWM) and issued necessary directions so that the rural bodies finish identification of land and preparation of DPRs (Detailed Project Report) immediately so that tendering of SWM units for which DPR is approved can be done at an earliest.

The target for 2022-23 was set at 1132, out of which land has been identified for 631, DPR prepared for 166 and SWM units constructed has been 27. The Chief Secretary further instructed completion of DPR preparation by November 25 and tender by December 5, when it comes to plastic waste management. Out of a target of 120, land has been identified for 105 and 6 are under construction. According to sources in Nabanna, the Chief Secretary directed for the preparation of DPR for SWM and PWM by November 2022 and start work immediately.

Dwivedi asked for completion of all pending IHHL(Individual Household Latrine) targets of 2021-22 by December 2022. Out of a target of 500870 , 75.41 has been achieved.

He further issued directions for spending funds of the 15th Finance Commission, Namami Gange and SBM(G) programme on priority basis. Low performing district like Murshidabad, Siliguri and South Dinajpur were asked to spend SBMG fund on top priority.

For SBM (G) , Rs 1270 crore has been identified as the 15th Finance and matching state share that can be utilized during this financial year.