SVB, Haryana nabs two cops while accepting bribes

Chandigarh: Two teams of State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Haryana on Monday arrested two police officials red handed while accepting bribe worth Rs. 2 lakh and Rs 4000 respectively. Both the officials have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sharing more details in this regard, a spokesperson of Bureau said that the first case is related to Sirsa district, wherein the SVB team had caught Sub Inspector (SI) Ajay Kumar, Incharge CIA, Dabwali while accepting bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from complainant Sukhbir Singh resident of Sector-20, Sirsa.

The spokesperson said that complainant Sukhbir Singh had approached the Bureau alleging that his father aged about 75 years was undergoing imprisonment of 10 years under NDPS Act and was on Parole. He could not return to Jail in time due to illness and COVID-19 Pandemic, as such, a case under Parole Act was registered against him.

The said CIA Incharge was demanding bribe of Rs. 2 lakh in lieu of not arresting his father in this case. He said CIA Incharge was also threatening them that if the demand is not fulfilled, he will also arrest the family members for giving shelter to the accused, said the spokesperson.