Suvendu removed from Co-op Union prez post

KOLKATA: Suvendu Adhikari has been removed from the post of the president of Contai Cooperative Union.



It was unanimously decided in a meeting held on August 2 to remove Adhikari from the post. This comes after a no-confidence motion was brought against him as to be the president of the union of Contai Cooperative Union.

The no-confidence motion against Adhikari was brought by the directors of the union of the bank. Sources said there are a total 16 directors and 11 of them moved no confidence against Adhikari. The letter bringing no confidence was submitted to the secretary of the union Harisadhan Das Adhikari.Thirteen directors of the union were present in the meeting. One of the key directors, Samaresh Das, had passed away while another director Subal Pyke did not attend the meeting due to the death of one of his relatives. The outgoing president Adhikari was also absent from the meeting.As a result, the meeting was presided by the union's vice-president Dinesh Pradhan. As many as 950 cooperative societies at Contai and Egra are the members of the union.

The union's secretary said: "The next president will be finalised in a meeting that will be called after August 15".