Suspected ISI agent arrested in Varanasi
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested an ISI agent for Varanasi. The accused had taken photos of army installations and was sending them to Pakistan.
He had also done a recce of CRPF installations.
ATS officials said that the accused Rashid had confessed that he had received training in Pakistan twice.
The ATS had received a tip off about Rashid who belongs to Chandauli in UP.
Rashid is being interrogated by intelligence sleuths and other officials.
The UP police will hold a press conference later on Monday to give more details about the arrest.
