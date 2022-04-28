Suspected IS gunmen kill 7 Syrians at Ramadan iftar meal

Beirut: Suspected Islamic State group gunmen have attacked a Ramadan gathering hosted by a former official of a US-backed group in eastern Syria, killing seven and wounding four, opposition activists said Thursday.

The Wednesday night attack in the Abu Khashab area in Deir el-Zour province targeted the home of a former spokesman with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Euphrates Post news website.

Euphrates Post said the gunmen arrived on motorcycles and opened fire as the group was having an iftar at the home of former SDF spokesman Nouri

Hameesh, who was among those killed.

Meanwhile, two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said.

The blasts targeted two separate vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman.

The source of the blasts was not immediately clear and the spokesman provided no further details.