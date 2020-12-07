Sushil Modi gets elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in a by-poll that was necessitated by the death of union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan.



With his election to the Upper House, Sushil Modi has registered a record of becoming the first BJP leader to represent all the four houses such as Rajya Sabha, Loka Sabha, Bihar Legislative Council and Bihar Legislative

Assembly.

Prior to Sushil Modi, the record of representing all the houses has been registered in the names of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former union minister Nagmani.

Sushil Mod declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

The independent candidate's papers were not supported by at least 10 members of the 243-strong assembly as proposers, which is mandatory, poll officials said.

Sushil Modi was handed over his certificate in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his successors as deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi and state BJP president Sanjay

Jaiswal.

On his selection, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Sushil Modi has done great service to Bihar. I am confident that under the guidance of the party leadership, he will serve the country."