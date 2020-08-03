Sushant had bipolar disorder, says Mumbai police chief; Bihar lawmakers seek CBI probe

Mumbai/Patna: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death, Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh said on Monday amid clamour by Bihar politicians for a CBI probe. An IPS officer from Bihar, who had landed in Mumbai on Sunday for leading the SIT investigating in the case, was, meanwhile, quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations in force in the city, a development Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called "inappropriate and forcible".



The issue resonated in the two Houses of Bihar legislature, with lawmakers across the political divide demanding a CBI investigation into the death of the 34-year- old Patna-born actor.

Both Mumbai and Patna police are probing the case.

Rajput, who impressed his audience with his performances during his short but promising career, was found hanging in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. "It was found that the actor had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," Mumbai police commissioner Singh told a press conference. Singh also said no politician's name has come up during the investigation by Mumbai police.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had claimed that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna, who is in Mumbai to probe the case after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, has been "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in the metropolis.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday voiced strong disapproval of the "forcible" quarantine of the officer.

"Whatever has been done to him is inappropriate," Kumar told journalists in Patna.

Patna police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput, on the basis of a complaint lodged by his father K K Singh.

Meanwhile, political lines got blurred as the bicameral Bihar legislature demanded a CBI inquiry into Rajput's death. The demand was first raised by Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a BJP MLA and the deceased star's cousin, when members were allowed to speak on the subject by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after the passage of 12 bills by the House, which assembled for a truncated, day-long monsoon session.

Turning towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bablu requested the state government to hand over the probe to the CBI. "It is evident that the Maharashtra government is trying to put hurdles in the way of Bihar police, preventing it from investigating the matter properly, he alleged.

The demand for handing over the matter to the central agency was seconded by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav. Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh, who is also a former Speaker of the House, suggested that a resolution be passed in support of the demand for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death.

Raju Tiwari, an MLA of Ram Vilas Paswans LJP, and Awadhesh Kumar Singh of the Congress were among others who rose to speak in favor of a CBI inquiry.

Mumbai police commissioner Singh said after registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, the investigation is in progress and till now statements of 56 people have been recorded.

The statements of Sushant's sisters have also been recorded, he said. Police consulted forensic experts and doctors during the investigation, he said.

"We obtained CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 of his house but we did not get any evidence about any party being held there," he said.